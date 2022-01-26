Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 38,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 415,906 shares.The stock last traded at $14.85 and had previously closed at $14.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.60.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $113.98 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $2,203,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $4,814,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $14,689,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $38,174,000.

About Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.