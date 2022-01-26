Tricon Residential Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,027 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,342% compared to the average daily volume of 117 call options.

NYSE TCN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 435,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.60. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $113.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.75 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.75 price target for the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $14,689,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $4,814,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $38,174,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $2,203,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $322,000.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

