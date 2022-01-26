Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Shares Down 1.1%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Trilogy International Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Trilogy International Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.

Trilogy International Partners, Inc is a wireless telecommunications operator, which engages in the provision of wireless communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Bolivia, and Other. The New Zeland geographical segment offers nationwide wireless communication services.

