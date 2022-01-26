Trimble Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Trimble in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. Trimble has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average is $85.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Trimble by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.