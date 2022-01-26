TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $163,580.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $163,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TNET traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.74. The stock had a trading volume of 295,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,041. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average is $93.18.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.