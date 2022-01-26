Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Shares Down 4.3%

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 10,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

TTBXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

