Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) to post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tritium DCFC.

NASDAQ:DCFC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,831. Tritium DCFC has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

