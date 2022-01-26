Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Triumph Group worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 220,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 3.13. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

