Trollcoin (TROLL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,920.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 55.9% against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $218,493.88 and $3,920.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,913.54 or 0.99951254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00087438 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021530 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00032780 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002414 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.57 or 0.00399576 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

