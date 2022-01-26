True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$7.22 on Wednesday. True North Commercial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.39. The firm has a market cap of C$637.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73.

TNT.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. boosted their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.57.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

