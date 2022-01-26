TrueBlue (TBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $577.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TBI stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueBlue presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueBlue stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

