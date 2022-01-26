TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140,598 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of TrueCar worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 53,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 473.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,246,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of TRUE opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.05.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.