TrueDeck 1-Day Volume Tops $20,423.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 55.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $31,030.72 and approximately $20,423.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

