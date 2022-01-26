Truegame Trading 5.8% Lower This Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $71,148.15 and approximately $1,324.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00042216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006213 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

