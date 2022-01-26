Truist Financial Lowers MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target to $26.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCFT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $453.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.10.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. The business had revenue of $144.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.