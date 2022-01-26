Truist Financial Lowers OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $58.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 3.51. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $299,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 28,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,717,212.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,102 shares of company stock worth $8,640,863. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

