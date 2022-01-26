Truist Financial Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $180.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.08% from the company’s previous close.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other reports. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Argus lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.

NYSE:BABA opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.94. The stock has a market cap of $322.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $0. Assetmark purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $0. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 640.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

