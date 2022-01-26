Truist Financial Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $180.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.08% from the company’s previous close.
BABA has been the topic of a number of other reports. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Argus lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.
NYSE:BABA opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.94. The stock has a market cap of $322.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $0. Assetmark purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $0. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 640.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
