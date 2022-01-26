Truist Financial Trims Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Target Price to $206.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $208.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $7.94 on Wednesday, hitting $181.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.55 and a 200-day moving average of $190.28. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $167.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

