Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) a $44.00 Price Target

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been assigned a $44.00 target price by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.46. 17,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,733. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.19. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.00. Methanex has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 10.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Methanex by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Methanex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 557,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Methanex by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 208,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Methanex by 153.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

