Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BEP.UN. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.08.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of TSE:BEP.UN traded up C$1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$41.15. The company had a trading volume of 532,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,834. The stock has a market cap of C$11.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of C$39.24 and a one year high of C$62.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.