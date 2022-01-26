TUI AG (LON:TUI) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 208.75 ($2.82).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TUI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.90) target price on TUI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on TUI from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 200 ($2.70) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.50) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

TUI traded up GBX 12.14 ($0.16) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 258.14 ($3.48). 4,307,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,765,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 229.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 282.45. The firm has a market cap of £4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. TUI has a one year low of GBX 189.85 ($2.56) and a one year high of GBX 470.97 ($6.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

