Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Raised to $25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.95. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

