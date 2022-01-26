Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Up 7.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price shot up 7.3% on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$21.00 to C$25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.78. 152,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,174,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,054,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,627,000 after buying an additional 1,194,457 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,887,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,135,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after buying an additional 50,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 40.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 390,028 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 949,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,009,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

