Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,053,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976,532 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.72% of Tuya worth $36,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TUYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,078,000 after purchasing an additional 88,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tuya by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,549,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,467,000 after acquiring an additional 307,377 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Tuya by 5.6% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 999,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after acquiring an additional 53,216 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Tuya by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 972,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 45,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Tuya by 2,397.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 278,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TUYA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,425. Tuya Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 49.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

