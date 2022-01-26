Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Up 6.6%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.95 and last traded at $56.71. 4,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 949,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.61.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,868.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $453,266.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,837 shares of company stock worth $12,103,839 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

