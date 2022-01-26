Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $553,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,253 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $144,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,800 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,762,301,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,893,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,949,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of -142.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

