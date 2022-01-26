Typhoon Network (TYPH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,686.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $428,864.93 and approximately $7,686.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00049578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.47 or 0.06773565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00054188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,054.71 or 0.99740035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00053421 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.