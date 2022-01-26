U Network (UUU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,384.00

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One U Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. U Network has a total market capitalization of $648,490.59 and approximately $5,384.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, U Network has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

U Network is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.