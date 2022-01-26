U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $515.94 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will announce $515.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $503.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $528.00 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported sales of $455.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Several brokerages have commented on USX. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

USX stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $40,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,920 shares of company stock valued at $322,922 over the last ninety days. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

