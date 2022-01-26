UBS Group Lowers Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target to £140

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from £155 ($209.12) to £140 ($188.88) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,794.33.

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.57. 1,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,755. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.40. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Research analysts expect that Ferguson will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.