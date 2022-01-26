UBS Group Lowers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $180.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.90. 177,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,349,723. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

