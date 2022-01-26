UBS Group Raises Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Price Target to €34.50

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from €32.40 ($36.82) to €34.50 ($39.20) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wienerberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.
WBRBY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. 4,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,956. Wienerberger has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53.
Wienerberger Company Profile
Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.
