UBS Group Raises Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Price Target to €34.50

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from €32.40 ($36.82) to €34.50 ($39.20) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wienerberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

WBRBY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. 4,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,956. Wienerberger has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

