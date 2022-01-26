UBS Group Reiterates €155.00 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €155.00 ($176.14) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.93% from the company’s current price.

LEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($179.55) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($180.45) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €144.53 ($164.24).

Shares of LEG traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €113.20 ($128.64). The stock had a trading volume of 197,763 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €121.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €127.34. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a one year high of €98.50 ($111.93).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

