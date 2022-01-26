UBU Finance (UBU) Price Tops $0.0117

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. One UBU Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. UBU Finance has a market cap of $87,352.17 and $1,361.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UBU Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00041374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006216 BTC.

UBU Finance Coin Profile

UBU is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 8,258,800 coins and its circulating supply is 7,445,675 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

UBU Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UBU Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UBU Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UBU Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UBU Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.