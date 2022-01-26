UChain (UCN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,651.00

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One UChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UChain has traded 57.9% lower against the dollar. UChain has a market capitalization of $13,441.12 and $2,651.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00040740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005956 BTC.

About UChain

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UChain is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

