UGI (UGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. UGI has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.050-$3.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.05-3.25 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 19.97%.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,063 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,634 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.