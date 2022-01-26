Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.50

Shares of Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05), with a volume of 107796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.86. The company has a market cap of £1.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.82.

About Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR)

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

