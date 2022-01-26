Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Lowered to $450.00 at Raymond James

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $485.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.91.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA stock opened at $352.74 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $276.00 and a 52-week high of $422.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $390.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $4,343,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.