Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The business had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $63.38 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

