UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF) Stock Price Up 3%

UltraTech Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:UCLQF)’s share price rose 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $103.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $100.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39.

UltraTech Cement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UCLQF)

UltraTech Cement Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and selling of cement and cement related products. Its products include ordinary portland cement, portland blast furnace slag cement, portland pozzalana cement, white cement and ready mix concrete. The company was founded on August 24, 2000 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

