UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $98.02 and last traded at $98.02. Approximately 1,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 282,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $215,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 727.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 254.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 313.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after acquiring an additional 338,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

