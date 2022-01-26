Umbrella Network (UMB) Market Cap Reaches $12.43 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $12.43 million and approximately $646,414.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00163419 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007993 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

