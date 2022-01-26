Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Price Target Cut to €36.00

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($51.14) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UMICY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Umicore from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Umicore from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Get Umicore alerts:

OTCMKTS UMICY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 148,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,876. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. Umicore has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.