Unibright (UBT) Hits Market Capitalization of $133.32 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. Unibright has a market cap of $133.32 million and $1.32 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002331 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00041718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006260 BTC.

Unibright Profile

UBT is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

