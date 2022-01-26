Unicly Doki Doki Collection Tops One Day Volume of $2,410.00 (UDOKI)

Unicly Doki Doki Collection (CURRENCY:UDOKI) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. Unicly Doki Doki Collection has a market capitalization of $189,979.24 and $2,410.00 worth of Unicly Doki Doki Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Doki Doki Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly Doki Doki Collection has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unicly Doki Doki Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00050367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.39 or 0.06896958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00055776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,177.71 or 0.99989056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00050634 BTC.

Unicly Doki Doki Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Doki Doki Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Doki Doki Collection

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Doki Doki Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Doki Doki Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly Doki Doki Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Doki Doki Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Doki Doki Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.