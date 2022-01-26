Unicly Genesis Collection Price Tops $0.0631 on Exchanges (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market cap of $63,102.16 and $933.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050447 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.48 or 0.06913965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00055786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,840.06 or 0.99572514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051502 BTC.

About Unicly Genesis Collection

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using US dollars.

