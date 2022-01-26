UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) have received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.32 ($19.68).

UCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.20 ($18.41) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.