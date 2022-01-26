UniCrypt (UNCX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.64 Million

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for approximately $440.52 or 0.01219755 BTC on major exchanges. UniCrypt has a total market cap of $12.06 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00249950 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016160 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007666 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001813 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000822 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007180 BTC.

About UniCrypt

UNCX is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 27,385 coins. UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

