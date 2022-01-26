Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Reaches Market Cap of $26.78 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $26.78 million and $31.00 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $5.26 or 0.00014149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00182472 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00031133 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00078046 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.91 or 0.00387453 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.