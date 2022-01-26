Unifty Trading 48.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $17.77 or 0.00046260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 48.8% against the US dollar. Unifty has a market cap of $32.18 million and $3.35 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00050365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,645.20 or 0.06887184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00055855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,321.20 or 0.99775282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050437 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,811,267 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

